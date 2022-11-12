Another earthquake shakes north India, epicentre Nepal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening. The epicentre of the quake was recorded in Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. There was no immediate report of any damage.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 12-11-2022, 19:57:06 IST, Lat: 29.28 & Long: 81.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/EeajzoWKi2 @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/QsUzaSduQv
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 12, 2022
This is the second earthquake incident in one week. On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck Nepal, sending tremors to parts of north India, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Lucknow. At least six people were killed in Nepal’s Doti district in a house collapse.
More details to follow.