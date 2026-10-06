4.9 Magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A 4.9 Magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Tuesday night, with its tremors felt in the Delhi-NCR region.
The depth of the earthquake was noted to be 13 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology, which characterised its status as reviewed.
Delhi-NCR has experienced several noticeable earthquakes this year.
On January 19, 2026, a mild 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck New Delhi, with its epicentre in North Delhi at a shallow depth of about five kilometres. Brief tremors were felt across parts of the capital, but no damage was reported.
On April 3, 2026, tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. The epicentre was near Darawan, and mild shaking was also reported in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil. No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.
And on June 27 a stronger 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, causing tremors in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India. The National Centre for Seismology placed its depth at approximately 215 kilometres.
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