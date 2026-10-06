4.9 Magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A 4.9 Magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on Tuesday night, with its tremors felt in the Delhi-NCR region.

The depth of the earthquake was noted to be 13 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology, which characterised its status as reviewed.

Nearby seismicity (Credits: National Center for Seismology) Nearby seismicity (Credits: National Center for Seismology)

Delhi-NCR has experienced several noticeable earthquakes this year.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

On January 19, 2026, a mild 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck New Delhi, with its epicentre in North Delhi at a shallow depth of about five kilometres. Brief tremors were felt across parts of the capital, but no damage was reported.

Uttarakhand earthquake map (Credits: Credits: National Center for Seismology) Uttarakhand earthquake map (Credits: Credits: National Center for Seismology)

On April 3, 2026, tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. The epicentre was near Darawan, and mild shaking was also reported in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil. No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.