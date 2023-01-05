scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake struck at 79 Km South of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tremors were felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) after an earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan late on Thursday.

The epicentre was located 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

More details awaited…

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:16 IST
Next Story

Late blows boost New Zealand’s victory hopes in Karachi

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close