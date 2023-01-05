Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023
Tremors were felt in New Delhi and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) after an earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan late on Thursday.
The epicentre was located 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NNNsRSzym0@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Um0iJGWieT
More details awaited…