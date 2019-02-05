Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Kashmir

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety, officials said. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar, the officials told PTI.

There is no report of any casualty due to the quake from the region so far.

On January 10, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region. The epicentre of the quake was at 34.39 degrees north and 78.21 degrees east – 63.6 km north of Leh and 193.1 km east of Kargil – in Ladakh region.

(More details awaited)