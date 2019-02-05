Toggle Menu
Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Kashmirhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/earthquake-strikes-jammu-kashmir-5570856/

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Kashmir

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far. 

Invisibility cloak for Building, Earth quake protection for buildings, Buildings and Earth quakes, latest news, India news, World news, Building construction research news, bUilding construction news, latest news, India news
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational)

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety, officials said. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar, the officials told PTI.

A map of the earthquake that struck northern Kashmir. (Source: IMD)

There is no report of any casualty due to the quake from the region so far.

On January 10, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region. The epicentre of the quake was at 34.39 degrees north and 78.21 degrees east – 63.6 km north of Leh and 193.1 km east of Kargil – in Ladakh region.

(More details awaited)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajasthan: Two more die of swine flu; toll now 88
2 Congress, TDP, CPI, TJS may join hands for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana
3 Enough space in world for both India and China to progress: V K Singh