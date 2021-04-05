scorecardresearch
Monday, April 05, 2021
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Sikkim

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said.

By: PTI
Updated: April 5, 2021 10:08:39 pm
The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

(More details awaited.)

