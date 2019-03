An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.5 hit the Andaman Islands Monday morning, the US Geological Survey reported. The tremors were felt at 6:44 am.

Last month, mild tremors were felt in Andaman islands in the early hours on February 13 after an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was reported in North West of Bamboo Flat which is a census town in the Andaman district.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)