Earthquake of 5.8 in Afghanistan, mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region

Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region early Thursday morning after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan, Indian Meteorological Department reported. The magnitude of the tremors is yet to be ascertained.

According to United States Geological Survey, the centre of origin of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan where tremors of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale were felt at 6:15 am. An earthquake of this magnitude is of moderate class and can cause slight damage to buildings and other structures.

The Hindu Kush Himalayan Mountain range is spread over 3,500 km across eight countries, spanning from Afghanistan in the west to Myanmar in the east.