Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Kutch, none hurt

Kutch was again jolted by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Sunday but no damage to property or life was reported from any part of the district, said officials.

“An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was reported in the district with its epicentre near Bhachau. However, due to rather low intensity of the tremors, no report of any damage to life or property has been reported from any part of the district so far,” Kuldipsinh Jhala, resident additional collector of Kutch told The Indian Express, adding the quake was felt around 5 pm. The officer said that there were no reports of people panicking due to the latest tremors in the district which come weeks after the district was rocked by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on June.

Quoting an officer of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), PTI said the 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Sunday had its epicentre around 14 kilometres away from Bhachau in eartern part of Kutch and that it was preceded by four minor quakes of 1.8, 1.6, 1.7 and 2.1 magnitude between 1.50 am and 4.32 pm during the day. “A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Kutch district with its epicentre 14 km north-north-east of Bhachau in Kutch district at 5.11 pm on Sunday,”PTI quoted the ISR as saying.

The same region had on June 14 recorded an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude that was felt across several parts of Saurashtra region, forcing people to rush out of their houses. Kutch district is located in a “very high risk” seismic zone and low intensity earthquakes regularly occur there. The 2001 earthquake, also known as the Bhuj earthquake, was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, the PTI report said.

