Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Bihar near Nalanda

Tremors were felt in Patna and other cities of Bihar after an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred around 9.23 pm on Monday. According to National Centre of Seismology, the spot was 20km northwest of Nalanda in Bihar and 166km northwest of Giridih in Jharkhand while the epicentre was located at a depth of 5km.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck southeastern Tajikistan, sending strong tremors across northern India, including Delhi. The epicentre then was located 35 km west of the city of Murghab in Tajikistan, less than 500 km from Srinagar.