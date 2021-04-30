Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Assam’s Sonitpur again

People look on at debris after a portion of few shops were damaged due to earthquake at Bhetapara in Guwahati, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was yet again reported from Assam’s Sonitpur Friday evening, according to the data shared by the National Center for Seismology.

This comes two days after a massive 6.7 magnitude tremor rocked Dhekiajuli town in the state’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday morning injuring at least 10 people and causing extensive damage to several houses and buildings.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 30-04-2021, 18:27:31 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.39, Depth: 27 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/kthyH2kXlM @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/pnabwR4im9 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 30, 2021

Six aftershocks, of magnitude ranging from 3.2 to 4.7, occurred in the two-and-a-half hours following the main tremor. A total of 18 aftershocks hit the district and its nearby areas on both sides of the Brahmaputra in central Assam, according to a PTI report.

After senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on Twitter informing about the earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured all help from the Centre.

Two persons died during the earthquake. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said, “While no casualty resulting due to earthquake injuries reported but two persons (one each in Kamrup Metro and Nagaon districts) died due to shock /heart attack around the time of earthquake.”