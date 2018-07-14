Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
Maharashtra: 2.8 magnitude quake hits Raigad, adjoining areas

Updated: July 14, 2018 12:31:55 am
The IMD confirmed Raigad as the epicenter. (Source: Google Maps)

An earthquake measuring magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Raigad and its adjoining areas at 9.31 pm on Friday. The IMD confirmed Raigad as the epicenter. As per the locals, light tremors were felt across the areas of Kalyan, Dombivali, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi around the same time.

A statement released by the IMD stated, “An earthquake occurred on Friday at 9.31 pm at 19.1 N latitude and 73.2 E longitude and depth 5 Km in Raigad district.”

Veena Sahasrabuddhe, a resident of Kalyan, said that the incident went almost unnoticed until they felt the center table move. “The tremors were very light and lasted for a few seconds,” she said.

