Earthquake today in Assam, tremors felt in West Bengal

An earthquake with magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Kokrajar, Assam at 10.20 AM Wednesday. Strong tremors were felt across the Northeast as well as in West Bengal and Bangladesh. Locals in Guwahati said the tremors lasted for about 10 seconds. Tremors were also felt in parts of Bangladesh and in Bihar. There were no immediate reports of any damages. Click here to read this in Bengali

Earlier today, light tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Haryana. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurred at 5.43 am in Jhajjar, Haryana while an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale occurred at 5.15 am in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits parts of Assam. Tremors also felt in parts of West Bengal; visuals from Siliguri. pic.twitter.com/pixNPJ85or — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018

