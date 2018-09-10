Earthquake in Meerut, tremors felt in parts of Delhi

Earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Kharkhoda in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning Earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Kharkhoda in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Kharkhoda in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, according to United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 6.28 am at a depth of 10 km, the agency added. Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, according to news reports. However, there are no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far.

This comes less than 24 hours after an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Sunday afternoon. The Indian Meteorological Department said the earthquake struck at about 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

