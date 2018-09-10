Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Earthquake in Meerut, tremors felt in parts of Delhi

Earthquake in Meerut, tremors felt in parts of Delhi

Earthquake in Meerut: This comes less than 24 hours after a quake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Sunday afternoon.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2018 7:48:38 am
nepal chopper crash Earthquake measuring  3.6 on the Richter scale struck Kharkhoda in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Kharkhoda in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, according to United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 6.28 am at a depth of 10 km, the agency added. Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, according to news reports. However, there are no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far.

This comes less than 24 hours after an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Sunday afternoon. The Indian Meteorological Department said the earthquake struck at about 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement