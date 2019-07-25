Earthquake jolts Maharashtra’s Palghar, woman killed in house collapse

A series of four tremors shook parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra during which a woman was killed after her house collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning. A tremor of magnitude 3.8 was felt at 1.03 am and another one of 3.6 at 1.15 am in Dahanu and Talsari talukas. Two mild tremors of 2.9 and 2.8 magnitudes were felt in Dahanu, Talsari and Boisar areas between 1.03 am and 1.15 am.

“A woman, Rishma Meghwale (55), was killed when her house collapsed in Vasavlapada area of Dahanu after the series of mild earthquakes, PTI quoted Santosh Kadam, head of the regional disaster management cell in neighbouring Thane district, as saying.

Panicked residents expressed their concern over such mishaps recurring in the district, PTI quoted Palghar disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam as saying. A total of seven mild earthquakes were felt since Wednesday, he added.

The official also said, “The epicentres of all the tremors were recorded at a depth of nearly 10 km in Dundalwadi village. Residents in the affected areas found it difficult to move our of their houses as it was raining heavily at that time. The epicenter today was again Dundalwadi in Dahanu, which has become the worst affected region. Residents of some villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas were forced to move out of their houses and take shelter in makeshift tents.”

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde said he was reviewing the situation adding that local revenue officials were instructed to visit the affected villages and check the damage caused.

Quake felt in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district witnessed a moderate-intensity earthquake around 12.47 am on Thursday, the Meteorological department said. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far. Tremors were also felt in tribal district Kinnaur two days ago.