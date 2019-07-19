Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Arunachal, other Northeastern states

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states on Friday afternoon, news agency PTI reported.

Advertising

The earthquake occurred around 2.50pm IST and the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Office website stated. Another quake of magnitude 3.8 was also recorded at 3.04pm IST.

Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh also experienced tremors of magnitude 4.9 at around 3.21 pm.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2:52 pm. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that more details are awaited.