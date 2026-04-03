Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, other places in north India

An earthquake of ⁠magnitude ​5.5 struck the ​Afghanistan-Tajikistan ​border ⁠region, GFZ said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 3, 2026 10:49 PM IST
EarthquakeThe epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational)
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Tremors were felt in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir as well as Delhi-NCR on Friday night after an earthquake struck the region.

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The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, occurred around 9:45 pm. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

An official in J-K told news agency PTI that the quake was of 5.9 magnitude. The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan at a Latitude of 36.398 degrees North and a Longitude of 70.878 degrees East, the official said.

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