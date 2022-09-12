3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Punjab

0 Comment(s) *
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Nagar village in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Monday night.
According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred five km below the ground and was recorded around 09:22pm.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 12-09-2022, 21:22:15 IST, Lat: 30.85 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nagar, Punjab, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/3LrIGhkHtl@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/hcyBoUmjs9
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in