Monday, Sep 12, 2022

3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Punjab

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

The earthquake occurred five km below the ground. (Twitter @NCS_Earthquake)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Nagar village in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Monday night.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred five km below the ground and was recorded around 09:22pm.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:06:17 pm
Bayern defence braces for return of Barca’s Lewandowski to Munich

