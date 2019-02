Tremors were felt in several parts of the national capital region early Wednesday morning. These were of an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 in Kofarnihon, Tajikistan with a depth of 10 km. The earthquake occured at 8 am today. Tremors were felt in several parts of north India.

Several residents in Delhi and adjoining cities took to Twitter after they felt tremors, some saying they woke up to it. More details are awaited.