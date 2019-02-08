Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.9 struck Haryana on Friday afternoon. According to IMD, the epicentre of the quake was Mahendragarh district in Haryana and occurred around 1.53 pm. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Mild tremors were felt in and around Delhi-NCR.

Two days ago, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety, officials said. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar.

Earlier this week, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)