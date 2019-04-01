Toggle Menu
Nine quakes hit Andaman & Nicobar Islands in a span of two hourshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/earthquake-andaman-and-nicobar-islands-5652167/

Nine quakes hit Andaman & Nicobar Islands in a span of two hours

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later. The last jolt was recorded at 6.54 AM with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.

Nine quakes hit Andaman & Nicobar Islands in a span of two hours
The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. (Representational Image)

Nine medium intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 AM, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.

The last jolt was recorded at 6.54 AM with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pulwama encounter: Four militants killed, search operations underway
2 Before Pulwama, CRPF officer wrote to HQ about holes in anti-terror training
3 From ‘gaalis’ to ‘taalis’ — a new journey for musicians on Mumbai’s local trains