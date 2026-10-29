Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake.

Written by: Express Web Desk
By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 29, 2026 03:55 PM IST
andaman and nicobar islands earthquakeAccording to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. (File photo)
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A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, with its epicentre located 218 km north-northwest of Bamboo Flat, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake.

Earlier, in July 2025, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Bay of Bengal near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake had occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter located at 6.82°N latitude and 93.37°E longitude.

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Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.82 struck ⁠New ​Guinea ​in Papua ​New ⁠Guinea on Thursday, ‌the German Research Centre ⁠for ⁠Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The ⁠quake ‌struck ​at ‌a depth ‌of ​10 ​km (6.21 ​miles), the agency ​added.

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