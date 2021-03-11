Earn goodwill within country, then outside: Delhi HC to govt on Covid vaccines

The case will be now heard next on March 19.

OBSERVING THAT the government was now exporting Covid-19 vaccines even to “not-so-friendly countries”, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Centre that it needs to earn goodwill within the country first and then earn it outside.

The observation was made by the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli during the hearing of a suo motu petition regarding the demand by lawyers for vaccination of all members of the judiciary, including judges, court staff, and advocates on priority.

Addressing Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who argued before the court that the government has decided the prioritization for vaccination drive on the basis of age, vulnerability and co-morbidity, the bench observed: “Mr Mehta, today’s newspapers show that you are exporting to not-so-friendly countries also… that will deprive the Indian population… earn the goodwill within the country and then earn it outside.”

It also said that judiciary is an important wing of the state and that the progress of cases have taken a huge hit during the pandemic. However, it declined to pass any order against exports of vaccines being manufactured in India.

Mehta submitted that even the people from the executive and legislature are not entitled to vaccination if they do not have above 60 years of age or are between 45-60 years of age with certain comorbidities. “The turn would come eventually for all people who are below 45,” he submitted.

The case will be now heard next on March 19.