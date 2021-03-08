scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Early polls likely in state if BJP wins in West Bengal: Patkar

Elections in the eastern state will be held in eight phases from March 27, while counting of votes will be on May 2.

PTI | Valsad
March 8, 2021 1:08:29 am
The term of the present Gujarat Assembly is till December next year.

A Gujarat minister on Sunday claimed Assembly polls in the state could be brought forward from late 2022 if the BJP wins in West Bengal.

Talking to reporters in Umargam in south Gujarat’s Valsad district, state Forest and Tribal Affairs Minister Raman Patkar said, “When the BJP is winning all around, the party’s parliamentary board and the state and national leadership understand that it is better to hold elections… And if BJP wins in West Bengal, then the announcement (for polls in Gujarat) can be made in a short time.”

