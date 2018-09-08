Early polls ‘dharma yuddh’: Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy Early polls ‘dharma yuddh’: Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Assembly, state Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy Friday described early polls as “dharma yuddh” (holy war). He said the Congress, other parties, NGOs and people’s organisations will fight against the “autocratic, arrogant and dictatorial rule” of KCR and his family. Reddy appealed to the TDP’s Telangana unit to support the Congress to defeat the KCR-led TRS.

Speaking to reporters after the state Congress’s executive committee meeting, Reddy reiterated that the next elections will not be “Congress vs TRS”, but “KCR family vs people of Telangana”.

“I appeal to all political parties, including TDP, civil society, employees’ unions, women’s organisations, students’ groups, NGOs and voluntary organisations to join the ‘dharma yuddh’ to bury the corrupt regime of TRS in the next elections,” he said.

He said a committee, comprising senior leaders, has been constituted to explore possibilities of alliances. The committee will conduct preliminary discussions with political parties and proposals would be discussed further in the party forum, he said.

Reddy said the Congress will not encourage lobbying for party tickets and candidates will be selected on the basis of their chances of winning. He added that the Congress candidates’ lists being circulated on social media were “completely bogus”.

