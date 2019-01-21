Toggle Menu
Early onset of Nilgiri tahr breeding season forces closure of Eravikulam National Parkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/early-onset-of-nilgiri-tahr-breeding-season-forces-closure-of-eravikulam-national-park-5548580/

Early onset of Nilgiri tahr breeding season forces closure of Eravikulam National Park

The breeding season is usually from February to April end. However, this year some Nilgiri tahr have started breeding early, necessitating the early closure of the park.

Early onset of Nilgiri tahr breeding season forces closure of Eravikulam National Park
The breeding season is usually from February to April end.

The Eravikulam National Park in Kerala will shut down for two months because of the early onset of the breeding season of the endangered Nilgiri tahr (Nilgiritragus hylocrius), for which the sanctuary is famous.

The breeding season is usually from February to April end. However, this year some Nilgiri tahr have started breeding early, necessitating the early closure of the park. This year two newborns were spotted as early as the first week of January. So far six newborns have been noticed across the park.

READ in Malayalam: Early onset of Nilgiri tahr breeding season forces closure of Eravikulam National Park

Spread over 97 sq-km area in the Western Ghats in Idukki district, Eravikulam was the first national park in Kerala.  Meanwhile, close to 12 days of frost has damaged the meadows in the park. Forest officials are worried that this could trigger forest fires and affect the food supply for the tahr. Usually, the frost lasts just a couple of days. In some parts of Munnar, the temperatures dropped as low as -4 degrees Celsius.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Madras High Court issues notice to Centre on 10% quota law
2 Initiated extradition process against four Sterling Biotech promoters, ED tells court
3 Tiger kills, eats tigress in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha reserve