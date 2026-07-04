Jaishankar to travel to West Asia on July 5; US, Europe also on plan

Jaishankar’s visit will focus on getting a sense of the status quo so far as the US-Iran peace framework is considered (Credit: @DrSJaishankar X)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to depart Sunday on a six-nation tour, visiting four Gulf countries impacted by the West Asia war — Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman — apart from the US and Belgium. The tour is scheduled from July 5 to 15, the Ministry said Saturday.

All these Gulf countries have hosted American military personnel, bases and military facilities for decades, and have been attacked by Iran as a retaliatory response against the US and Israeli military offensive that began in February.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Oman have also emerged as key mediators, along with Pakistan, in bringing about the Iran ceasefire.