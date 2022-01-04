EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken

January 4, 2022 5:50:06 pm
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said.
“A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,” the external affairs minister said in a tweet.
The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the “two-plus-two” foreign and defence ministerial talks.
The “two-plus-two” dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-