Tuesday, January 04, 2022
EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken

The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
January 4, 2022 5:50:06 pm
EAM JaishankarThe telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said.

“A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,” the external affairs minister said in a tweet.

The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the “two-plus-two” foreign and defence ministerial talks.

The “two-plus-two” dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.

