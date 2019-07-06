Jaishankar bats for promoting nationalism, praises Modi’s ‘vision for new India’

Batting to promote nationalism to deal with challenges like terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday said unlike in the past, now the country has both vision and leadership. He added that the past leadership caused the country to lag behind than other nations.

Advertising

Jaishankar, who was addressing BJP supporters in Ahmedabad as part of the party’s nation-wide membership drive, said that things are changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised him for his efforts towards his “vision of new India.”

“If we look at India’s history, our internal disputes have been our weakness, from which others have benefited. We should promote nationalism and increase national security for challenges like terrorism. For that, we need leadership and persistency seen in the last few years that were lacking earlier,” he said.

He said that as the country’s Foreign Secretary in the past, he found countries which were at the same level move forward than India, citing the example of China, and added that it was because of the shortcomings in the vision and conviction.

Advertising

“You know that I worked for 40 years in the service of the nation as India’s diplomat and foreign secretary. During this period, when I looked at the world, I found there are some countries which have progressed a lot in 20-30 years. To tell you frankly, there are also countries which have moved ahead of us even when they were at our level 30 years back, like China,” Jaishankar said.

“Today, both have changed,” he said, adding that PM Modi’s vision and commitment towards a new India has taken India forward. He also said the reason that he was drawn towards the party was because of its vision.

“This new vision, new commitment, is what made a man like me to come into public life, to join this party,” Jaishankar said.

“Country will grow if this enthusiasm grows,” he said, and added, “If we have to progress further, our collaboration with other countries, in terms of technology, investment, and support we can give to our people (living abroad), can make a lot of difference. If we work for this together, our country can reach another level.”