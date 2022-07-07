scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

EAM Jaishankar & Chinese FM Wang meet in Bali

The talks took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the foreign ministers of G20 countries. It is learnt that the eastern Ladakh border row figured in the discussions.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 11:06:28 am
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@SJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali with a focus on “specific outstanding issues”.

The talks took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the foreign ministers of G20 countries. It is learnt that the eastern Ladakh border row figured in the discussions.

“Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour. Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights,” Jaishankar tweeted.

