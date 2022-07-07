EAM Jaishankar & Chinese FM Wang meet in Bali

Updated: July 7, 2022 11:06:28 am
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali with a focus on “specific outstanding issues”.
Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour.
Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights. pic.twitter.com/NYl0Gh451v
The talks took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the foreign ministers of G20 countries. It is learnt that the eastern Ladakh border row figured in the discussions.
