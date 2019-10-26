Eagerly waiting to attend Kali Puja at Mamata’s residence: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Saturday said he was “eagerly waiting” to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after he received an invitation to her south Kolkata residence on Kali Puja. He said he was more than happy to be invited for the puja, which has been held every year since 1978 at Mamata’s residence in Kalighat.

“I had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that I and my wife wanted to be at her residence on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The CM, after returning from her North Bengal tour invited me and the First Lady to be a part of the Kali puja,” the Governor said.

“(I am) eagerly waiting to be there,” he added.

On Friday, TMC leader Sunil Mukherjee, chairman of the party-run Barasat Municipality stepped down from his post, citing his unhappiness with the Barasat club’s decision to invite the Governor for Kali puja.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues, ranging from his seating arrangement at a Durga Puja carnival to security upgrade when he went to Jadavpur University to “rescue” Union minister Babul Supriyo.