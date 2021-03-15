Each vote Ajmal gets will fill Assam with infiltrators: Shah

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out against the Congress-AIUDF alliance in Assam, saying that each vote the alliance gets will lead to the state being “filled” with undocumented migrants.

Addressing two public rallies in poll-bound Assam’s Margherita and Nazira, Shah spoke on how the alliance poses a threat to Assam and how the BJP-led government alone can protect the interests of the people and take the state on the path of development. He also promised to free Assam from the devastation caused by floods.

“Each vote that you give to the Congress will go to Badruddin Ajmal. And each vote that Ajmal gets will fill Assam with infiltrators. But which party do you want in power, the one which encourages infiltrators or the one which will weed out infiltrators… The BJP has thrown out infiltrators who were inside the Kaziranga [National Park], we have thrown out those who were encroaching upon the land of our Sattras [traditional Vaishnavite monasteries],” Shah said in Nazira.

Assam goes to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6. The Congress has tied up with the AIUDF, led by MP and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, and three Left parties and two regional parties — the BPF and the AGM — to form the ‘grand alliance’ against the BJP.

In Margherita, Shah told the gathering that there were options ahead, one of a government by the BJP and the other by the Congress- AIUDF alliance. He asked, “Who can work for Assam’s development — Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal-Rahul Gandhi?”

“The Congress will come to you and talk of differences between communities, they will try to create differences between people. That’s their method of politics — Rahul baba, we congratulate you on your methods! But we are progressing on Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’,” he said. “Those who keep Badruddin Ajmal by their side, can they stop infiltration… Can Assam be safe with Badruddin Ajmal?”

“Give us another five years, infiltration will become a thing of the past in Assam,” he said.

He argued that Congress has tied up with Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala, with Badruddin Ajmal in Assam, and with Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal. “The Congress can go to any extent to win votes,” he said.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too addressed three election rallies in Assam.

Singh too accused the opposition of using religion in its politics. “The BJP does not do the politics of religion. We are into the politics of humanity for humans,” he said at a rally in Dergaon constituency of Golaghat district. He said alliances should be forged with an intention to serve the country, not just to form governments.

Addressing a rally in Biswanath, Singh said the BJP-led government has sealed a major portion of the India-Bangladesh border and installed electronic surveillance along the riverine stretch. “We have sealed the international border in Dhubri. Whatever little stretch is left unfenced will be completely seated after the BJP returns to power in Assam,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)