Each UP division to get residential school named after Vajpayee: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that residential schools would be set up in each of the 18 divisions of the state in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and that the state government would unveil a 25-ft statue of the late leader at Lok Bhavan on his birth anniversary on December 25.

Advertising

The CM was speaking at an event to mark Vajpayee’s first death anniversary. Yogi claimed that Vajpayee had dreamt of “Akhand Bharat” and the Centre paid tribute to him by scrapping the special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Later in the day, a government statement said that these residential schools would be meant for children of labourers.

Elaborating on the initiatives taken in the memory of Vajpayee, Adityanath said a memorial was being built in Bateshwar, funds of Rs 5 crore were allocated to set up a centre of excellence at DAV College in Kanpur, whereas a satellite centre of King George’s Medical University was under construction in Balrampur district along with a medical university also under construction in Lucknow.