Karnataka: 'Each student will get 42 boiled eggs (or bananas) in next 4 months'

🔴 We have estimated that 14,44,322 students will be covered. Each student is expected to get 42 boiled eggs (or bananas) from December 2021 to March 2022.


December 5, 2021 12:19:03 am
"We expect a visible change in nourishment levels, and, thereby, more attendance" B C Nagesh Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister.

1. What is the expected outcome of including eggs in mid-day meals?

The recent National Family Health Survey revealed that children in seven Karnataka districts — Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir — were suffering from high malnourishment and anaemia. With boiled eggs or bananas being included in the mid-day meals, we expect a visible change in nourishment levels among children and, thereby, more attendance at schools. Improving health conditions are expected to fuel better learning outcomes as well.

2. How many students are expected to benefit from this?

We have estimated that 14,44,322 students will be covered. Each student is expected to get 42 boiled eggs (or bananas) from December 2021 to March 2022.

3. Are schools asked to procure eggs themselves?

The government has instructed the school development and monitoring committees (SDMC) at nearly 11,000 schools to buy and boil eggs of good quality. The cost incurred will be deposited to the school account in a timely manner.

4. How much is it expected to cost the government additionally?

Rs 39.86 crore has been allocated towards including eggs in the scheme for these districts.

5. Is there any plan to extend this scheme to schools across the state?

No such plans have been formulated yet. However, the results from these seven districts will be closely noted.

