E85 fuel launched: What happens to your E20-compliant vehicle now? Centre clears the air

Social media is rife with claims that indicated vehicles will suffer now because the government is pushing E85 fuel. Many claimed that the supply of normal petrol and diesel will soon be stopped and vehicle owners will be forced to fill up E85 fuel only in their tanks. However, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri sought to clarify that the E85 fuel is for a specific type of vehicle only.

What is E85 fuel and how is it different from E20?

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas launched the E85 fuel on World Environment Day. The primary difference in the two is the fuels’ composition and vehicle compatibility. While the standard E20 petrol contains up to 20% ethanol mixed with 80% conventional petrol, the new E85 shifts the balance and mixes 80%-85% ethanol blended with 14% to 19% petrol.