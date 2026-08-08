E20 policy destroying people’s lives, their vehicles: Rahul Gandhi

“Brothers and sisters, this is a matter of sequencing. In any campaign, we have to decide the sequence of affairs. Our problem right now is that there is so much corruption that there is a huge line in what we have to sequence,” he said. (PTI)

LOK SABHA Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said E20 fuel blending was a “big issue” and claimed that it was aimed at stealing from people and destroying their vehicles.

“This issue of E20 is very big. Normally we say, daal mein kuchh kaala hai, magar yahan puri daal hi kaali hai (not a minor issue, the whole thing is corrupt),” he said in a video posted on social media.

“Brothers and sisters, this is a matter of sequencing. In any campaign, we have to decide the sequence of affairs. Our problem right now is that there is so much corruption that there is a huge line in what we have to sequence,” he said.