E20 policy destroying people’s lives, their vehicles: Rahul Gandhi

LOK SABHA Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said E20 fuel blending was a “big issue” and claimed that it was aimed at stealing from people and destroying their vehicles.
“This issue of E20 is very big. Normally we say, daal mein kuchh kaala hai, magar yahan puri daal hi kaali hai (not a minor issue, the whole thing is corrupt),” he said in a video posted on social media.
“Brothers and sisters, this is a matter of sequencing. In any campaign, we have to decide the sequence of affairs. Our problem right now is that there is so much corruption that there is a huge line in what we have to sequence,” he said.
The Leader of Opposition said the Congress would take up the matter “in a massive way” because it is “destroying people’s scooters, destroying people’s lives, and literally is stealing directly from them”.
The Opposition has been up in arms against the E20 fuel blending. Delhi Police on Tuesday stopped AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence with around 100 people to submit over 2.3 lakh petitions against E20-blended petrol. They later staged a protest on Firoz Shah Road.
The AAP petition, addressed to the PM, said there was “neither logic, nor science, nor engineering, nor economics” justifying the government’s E20 policy, and urged the authorities to give consumers the choice between pure petrol and E20 at fuel stations, and to lower E20-blended fuel price to reflect its reduced calorific value and mileage.