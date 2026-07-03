Does E20 petrol reduce mileage of your car, bike? Centre answers

For the first time, the Centre seemed to admit that E20 petrol may have some impact on the mileage of vehicles. However, while clarifying the issue, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the drop in mileage could be because of a host of factors.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he said, “Somebody is saying that fuel mileage is going to drop. It is now well established that ethanol is even used in racing cars. Acceleration improves. What is that called? Knocking? Knocking also improves. Mileage? Yes, it may drop a little. But it may drop slightly due to various factors.”