Our judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, creatively: PM Modi

Modi also said the Indian judiciary is "safeguarding the rights of people when national interest needs to be prioritised". (PTI Photo)

“The Indian judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, judiciary has always performed its duty,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering to mark the Gujarat High Court’s Diamond Jubillee via video conference.

Modi lauded the Gujarat High Court’s dedication and effort in bringing about “truth and justice”. “The Gujarat High Court has thoroughly worked towards its constitutional duties and has strengthened India’s judicial system and the Constitution,” he said. To mark the 60 years of the Gujarat High Court, he also unveiled a commemorative postage stamp.

Addressing programme to mark Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat HC. https://t.co/9z193nuYTT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

During the lockdown’s testing times, Modi said, the Gujarat HC video conferencing, live streaming judgements and orders every day and proved that our judicial system is efficient and effective. He also said the state was the first to start an evening court.

Stating it as a proud moment, the PM said the Supreme Court has heard the highest number of cases through video conferencing in the world. “Over 18,000 courts have been computerised during the lockdown”, he added.

Praising the country’s judicial establishments, Modi said, “Our high courts and district courts have also carried out a large number of e-proceedings during COVID”.

He also said the Indian judiciary is “safeguarding the rights of people when national interest needs to be prioritised” and hailed the firmness with which it has upholds the Indian constitution.

In an effort to make virtual courts stronger, Modi said India’s digital mission is making e-courts grow at a fast pace and spoke of the possibility of bringing about artificial intelligence into the judicial system in near future.