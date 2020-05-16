E-filing of cases step one in moving towards e-Courts system: CJI

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde (File Photo) Chief Justice of India S A Bobde (File Photo)

Electronic filing (eFiling) of cases is the first step in moving towards the e-Courts system, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said Friday. He was speaking at a webinar where the Supreme Court’s eFiling module was demonstrated.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who heads the SC’s E-Committee said the situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic “calls for robust and calibrated institutional responses”.

“In significant ways, what we do will define the future”, he said adding “our responses must deal with the present but the footprints of the pandemic will redefine how we function tomorrow, in ways which may not be readily apparent now.” He stressed that the “assessments must be based on facts and on consultation, collaboration and a creative use of resources”.

Videoconferencing facilities introduced in the wake of the lockdown had overcome the initial glitches and is being successfully deployed for the hearings, he pointed out.

E-filing enhances the right of citizens to efficient justice delivery, he said and sought to stress that the solutions must factor in that not everyone has access to technology to “ensure that we continue to be inclusive”. The opening of e-seva kendras in all courts in the country for making e services available is a step in that direction, he added.

The effort, he said must be to “provide sustainable digitization and bring about a transformational change in reconceptualising the interactions between citizens, lawyers, the judiciary and the environment”.

