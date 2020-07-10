Pune: E-conclave on telemedicine and telehealth to be held till July 12

Topics like the scope of telehealth and its application, capacity building initiatives and affordability, as well as teleconsultation and electronics health records – including ethical and legal aspects of telemedicine – will be discussed. Topics like the scope of telehealth and its application, capacity building initiatives and affordability, as well as teleconsultation and electronics health records – including ethical and legal aspects of telemedicine – will be discussed.

Over 25 experts from various fields will share their insights on topics related to telemedicine and telehealth, which will be aired through webinars during e-conclave from July 10 to 12.

The conclave has been organised by the Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre, the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Telemedicine Society of India. Topics like the scope of telehealth and its application, capacity building initiatives and affordability, as well as teleconsultation and electronics health records – including ethical and legal aspects of telemedicine – will be discussed.

Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean, Faculty of Health Sciences (FoHS), Symbiosis International (Deemed University) said registration for the webinar is free, but mandatory. He said telemedicine has enormous potential in meeting the challenges of healthcare delivery to rural and remote areas, adding that it can improve several aspects of medical care, such as facilitating physician-patient communication, besides monitoring treatment of chronic conditions.

Emerging dimensions include tele-practices for various specialties and services such as tele-radiology, tele-ICU, tele-pathology, telemedicine and mental health and telemedicine in medical tourism and health insurance. The Medical Council of India had issued Telemedicine Practice Guidelines on March 25, which enabled registered medical practitioners to provide healthcare through tele-technology.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked insurers to allow telemedicine consultation in terms and conditions of the policy contract. Therefore, there is a need to impart more information on the ease of use, outreach, technology, demands, challenges and legal issues, Dr Yeravdekar said.

