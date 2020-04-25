Govt clarifies: E-commerce firms can only sell essential items during lockdown

“It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the clarification read. (File) “It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the clarification read. (File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Saturday clarified that e-commerce companies were only allowed to sell essential commodities until the nationwide lockdown was lifted. Its clarification came a day after the MHA issued an addendum to its April 15 lockdown guidelines easing curbs on shops in rural and urban areas that were not containment zones.

“It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the clarification read.

The ministry also said the sale of liquor remained prohibited during the lockdown period. “It is further clarified that sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID-19 management.”

The order which came on Friday stated: “In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open and in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in market/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open.” The government had not made any reference to the e-commerce platforms in the earlier order.

The govt also clarified that restaurants, salons and barber shops would remain closed.

“In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that all restaurants, salons and barber shops would remain closed. They render services and the relaxations given under lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items,” an MHA spokesperson said.

