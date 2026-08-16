E. coli bacteria found in drinking water at some railway stations, CAG flags violation of norms

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged violations of water quality norms after E. coli bacteria was found in drinking water at several railway stations. The findings have raised concerns about water quality and passenger safety.

In its Report No. 31 of 2026, titled ‘Passenger Amenities and Sanitation at Non-Suburban Railway Stations in Indian Railways’, the CAG said E. coli bacteria was detected in drinking water samples collected from water coolers at several railway stations.

“Inspection of the water supply systems was not carried out as per prescribed periodicity. There was shortfall in testing of drinking water for residual chlorine, bacteriological analysis and chemical analysis. Low/high level of chlorine in drinking water, presence of total coliforms bacteria (including E-coli bacteria) as well as deficiencies in parameters tested indicated unsatisfactory quality of drinking water at stations. Tests prescribed in the ‘Uniform Drinking Water Quality protocol’ were not carried out for several parameters,” it said.