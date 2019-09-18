Government bans e-cigarettes citing health risk to youth

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance banning production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes. Sitharaman, who headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue, said the decision to ban e-cigarettes was taken as they were a health risk to the youth.

Advertising

“The Union Cabinet has given the approval to ban e-cigarettes. It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,” Sitharaman said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, was recently examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister’s Office. The draft ordinance provides for a maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first-time violators. This can go up to three years of jail and a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for repeat offenders.