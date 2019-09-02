E-auction: GMADA to sell sites of petrol pump, 2 hotels near IT city

To bring investors to the IT City, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will put on auction commercial properties, including a petrol pump site and two hotel sites, near the IT City. The properties will be sold through e-auction which starts from Monday and ends on September 11.

GMADA officials told Chandigarh Newsline that the petrol pump and hotel sites are located along the airport road which is a connecting point between the IT City and Aero City. The officer added that some major IT companies could start their operations from the IT City till the end of this month so they decided to set up a petrol pump and hotels in the area.

“There is a lack of good hotels near IT City. Since companies shall start the operations, it will be necessary to have good hotels around. There was also no filling station in the area. The nearest petrol pump is at a distance of around 3.5 kilometres from the IT City in Sector 80 and in Phase 11. We are hopeful that these sites shall be sold out in auction,” the officer said.

GMADA will put on auction two hotel sites located in Sector 66-B near the airport road. One site has an area of around 2 acres (8134.11 square meter) having a reserve price of Rs 25.69 crore while the other site has an area of around 4 acres (16227.75 square metres) and a reserve price of Rs 50.94 crore.

The petrol pump site is located in Aero City in F block having a size of around 1 acre (4047 square metres) having a reserve price of Rs 17.64 crore.

GMADA is also auctioning 15 booth sites in different areas of the city, two showrooms in sectors 70 and Sector 71, and 11 industrial sites in the IT City which include the areas of sectors 83 and 101. The industrial sites have areas between 0.5 acres and 1 acre.

“We used to conduct e-auctioning of sites in first 10 days of every month. But this time we have laid more thrust on the IT City area. Our effort is to woo investors to develop the IT City to make it an industrial and hospitality hub,” a senior officer of GMADA told Newsline.

Asked whether the sites would be auctioned easily, the officer said that they were hopeful to sell the big sites this time as the IT City is going to be a vibrant business destination in the coming years.