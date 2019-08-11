Dynasty politics rejected by people, Congress still wants Sonia, Rahul to lead: Chauhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday said dynasty politics was rejected in the last general elections, but the Congress did not learn from it and still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

Chauhan said the BJP has set an example as its leaders grow in the party naturally, while the Congress is unable to move beyond a family.

“The Congress is not willing to learn. It is surprising that the CWC still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party,” the BJP vice-president said told reporters here.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday appointed Sonia Gandhi the interim party chief till the AICC elects a regular president.

Chauhan, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said political parties governed by dynasty, family and caste politics were defeated everywhere including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the general elections.

People have also rejected the politics of appeasement in West Bengal, he said adding that people chose nationalism and development.

The Congress should choose a leader through a democratic process and if it fails to do so, no one can save the party, Chauhan claimed.