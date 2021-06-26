They eloped, asked Punjab and Haryana High Court for security; now man shot dead, wife injured

A couple who had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection after they eloped and got married last August were shot Thursday night in the Dwarka area of Delhi.

Police said six-seven men broke into the couple’s house in Ambrahi village in Dwarka and fired around 10 rounds, killing 24-year-old Vinay Dahiya, a taxi driver, and leaving his wife, 19-year-old Kiran, seriously injured.

In an order dated August 19, 2020, Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the Sonepat Senior Superintendent of Police to “ascertain the truth in the allegations of the petitioners… assess the threat perception of the petitioners”.

Police said the couple had married on August 13 last year against the wishes of their families, and investigators believe they were the targets of an “honour killing”.

Kiran’s mother, police said, had lodged a complaint the same day at Sonepat’s Kharkhoda police station, and an abduction FIR was registered against unidentified persons.

Following the attack, police have detained Kiran’s family members for questioning.

The couple’s advocate, Abhimanyu Kalsy, told The Indian Express: “They approached me, alleging that Kiran’s family was not letting them get married and had been giving them death threats.”

Justice Raj Mohan Singh, while disposing the petition, had directed the couple to appear before the Sonepat SSP, noting “before whom they have statedly moved a representation”.

The SSP, the order stated, “would be at liberty to join the petitioners or any other person acquainted with the facts of the case”.

“It would be appreciated if needful in deciding the representation is done within a period of one month from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order,” Justice Singh stated in his order.

After the attack Friday night, Kalsy said: “No protection was provided to them. In fact, an FIR was lodged against Vinay by the girl’s family who claimed that she was a minor and that he was trying to forcibly marry her. She was 18 when they got married. I later moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR, which was subsequently done, but no police assistance was provided to them.”

Residents of Ambrahi village said they initially mistook the firing for a cylinder explosion. People found Vinay’s body on the road, and Kiran injured on the terrace of an apartment building. The couple had moved into their new home three-four days ago.

Police said Vinay sustained at least four bullet injuries, while Kiran was shot at least five times.

Jyoti, the couple’s neighbour and landlady, said: “I was in my house when I heard the firing. Initially, I thought a cylinder had exploded. I went outside to check and saw Kiran running towards the terrace, and Vinay running downstairs. I immediately went inside and locked the doors. Vinay was later found dead in a narrow lane. The men who came to kill them left shortly after.”

Locals said Kiran had jumped to the terrace of the adjoining building.

Police said they received a call around 9 pm and found Kiran on the terrace of the building and her husband lying near a shop. The couple were rushed to Venkateshwar Hospital where Vinay was declared dead on arrival. Kiran’s condition is said to be critical.

Raguvendra Khurana, also a neighbour, said: “I saw three-four men standing outside the couple’s house on the second floor. The firing lasted almost five minutes. The assailants kept firing while the couple tried to escape.”