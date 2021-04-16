Dust storm hits parts of Delhi, NCR

Updated: April 16, 2021 6:14:01 pm
A dust storm hit parts of Delhi and NCR region Friday afternoon affecting visibility in the areas. The national capital also witnessed a slight drop in the mercury with cloudy weather during the period.
The dust storm hit Delhi around 4 pm. The wind speed was 50 kilometres per hour. The India Meteorological Department has also forecast thunderstorm with hail in Delhi today. A hailstorm is also likely, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.
Very light rain has also been recorded in some areas, he said.
Meanwhile, Gurgaon also witnessed a dust storm Friday afternoon.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts ‘thunderstorm with hail’ in Delhi today; visuals from India Gate pic.twitter.com/FGJVPxpZUJ
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.
On Thursday, the capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season. The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.
The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said.
