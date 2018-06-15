Dust storm: Haryana government bars construction in NCR districts for next 48 hours

No hot mix plants and stone crushers be operated for the same period in NCR districts of Haryana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) No hot mix plants and stone crushers be operated for the same period in NCR districts of Haryana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In view of the dust storm warning issued in National Capital Region and other parts of Haryana, the State Pollution Control Board has advised that no construction activities should be carried out for the next 48 hours and no hot mix plants and stone crushers be operated for the same period in NCR districts of Haryana.

Haryana Environment Minister Vipul Goel Thursday said the government was monitoring the situation.

“NCT Delhi, NCR areas and other parts of Haryana have been experiencing a very severe air pollution due to dust storm with the PM 2.5 value crossing even 500µg/m3 and considerably higher PM10 values. These dust storms have been attributed to storm and the winds coming from the regions of Rajasthan and beyond. Meteorological Department has informed that similar conditions will continue to prevail for next few days”, a state government spokesperson said.

Taking cognizance of the above facts, Haryana State Pollution Control Board Thursday issued an advisory to all the Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners of NCR Districts of Haryana to ensure frequent sprinkling of water to settle down the dust at all required places, to keep strict vigil on the garbage burning activities through deployment of special teams, increasing the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and identifying road stretches with the high dust generation for addressing the issues.

“The Board has also requested the Health Department, Government of Haryana, to issue an advisory to general public on the precautions to be taken during the dust storm,” informed Goel.

He added, “The Board is monitoring the pollution level and will advise further necessary steps in consultation with EPCA and CPCB.”

