Dust particles in Jamshedpur have high concentration of toxic metals: experts

Dust particles in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district and adjoining areas have a “heavy concentration of toxic metals” that, though not carcinogenic, pose a “high health risk”, especially for children.

This came to light on Wednesday at a conference held by the state pollution control board and the Ranchi municipal corporation in association with ASER, an organisation working on clean air and environment.

Ranchi, the state capital, does not have any government-operated continuous air quality monitoring system, which means there is no baseline information, according to an expert who spoke at the conference.

One of the panellists, Tanushree Bhattacharya, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Birla Institute of Technology in Mesra, said the presence of toxic metals such as cadmium, chromium, lead and zinc in the dust particles are a cause of worry, and that the government should act. Her research showed that compared with Ranchi, Jamshedpur and adjoining areas were high in the “ecological risk index”— a city-specific parameter —denoting the “additive dangers from all the metals together”.

“The concentration of metals in the dust particles in Jamshedpur (and nearby areas) — either inhalable or deposited— is very much there. When we sampled the particulate matter, we found out the presence of toxic metals, maybe because of the industries, and these toxic metals can’t be removed from pollution control equipment. Although the exposure had not reached cancer-causing levels, it poses a high health risk due to heavy metals present in the particulate matter,” Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya pointed to a study she conducted along with Arpita Roy in 2021. The study, titled “Ecological and human health risks from pseudo-total and bio-accessible metals in street dusts”, indicated the influence of vehicular and industrial emissions and showed the “steel industry and coal-based thermal power plants” to be the major sources of metals in the street dust.

“The industrial city, Jamshedpur, recorded higher metal concentrations compared to commercial — Ranchi… A very good correlation existed (directly proportional to each other) between iron-copper and lead-zinc…due to steel industries, wiring and motor industries, paint industries, textiles…The concentration for chromium and nickel in Jamshedpur surpassed the WHO levels,” the report said, adding that “cadmium recorded the highest ‘ecological risk’–a metal-specific parameter which gives an idea of the threats incurred from individual metals”.

Bhattacharya told The Indian Express that there was not much discussion on the issue. “The street food stalls may be a major source of ingestion of these metals posing a high risk among children. The government needs to work on it as there are several cities and towns in Jharkhand that would be impacted.”

Earlier at the conference, Dr Gufran Beig, founder director of the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research programme at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, spoke about the importance of emission inventory of air pollution sources for identifying hotspots and implementing the graded response action plan (GRAP).

He also stressed the significance of air quality forecasting for the GRAP to operate as intended. “The importance of air quality forecasting as a tool for better air quality management is emerging. Short-term air quality forecasts can give timely information about impending air pollution episodes that decision-makers can employ to reduce public exposure, issue advisories and coordinate interventions… However, as far as I know, Ranchi does not have any pollution measuring system.”