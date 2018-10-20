Dussehra message from President Kovind: Keep pollution in check this festive season

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Luv Kush Ramlila President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Luv Kush Ramlila

Calling for the celebration of festivals without inconveniencing others, President Ram Nath Kovind said air and noise pollution must be kept under control. He was speaking during Dussehra celebrations at the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort on Friday evening.

The event, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, was marked by the PM setting ablaze the towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna with a flaming arrow.

The Luv Kush Ramlila committee is among the oldest committees in the city, and their celebration at the Red Fort is attended by top political leaders every year.

Former prime minister Former prime minister Manmohan Singh with Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at another Ramlila programme, Friday.

In his speech, the President stated that in this festive season, not inconveniencing others through celebrations and keeping a watch on air and noise pollution is everybody’s “uttar dayitwa (highest responsibility)”.

Advocating that lessons from Rama’s life story be incorporated by everyone in their behaviour, President Kovind stated that his “aadarsh jeevan (ideal life)” is the greatest message of Vijayadashami for all of mankind. He added that the festival is a celebration of the triumph of truth and morality.

Kovind also made a reference to the power of women, stating that the festival teaches the importance of “naari shakti (woman power)” in society.

