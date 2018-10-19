Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: President Kovind, PM Modi to witness Ravan Dahan at Ramlila Maidan today

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering and set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran ablaze at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. The burning of the giant effigies since 1924 at one of the city’s most high-profile Ramleela events at the grounds opposite the historic Red Fort signifies the triumph of good over evil. PM Modi will share the stage with President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders.
Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. In the northern and southern states, it is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. While in eastern and northeastern states of India, it commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king, and also marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations. Many people conclude the celebrations by taking part in processions to a river or seaside to participate in idol immersion. They chant slogans and bid an emotional farewell to the goddess and seek her blessings.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to celebrate Dussehra with BSF jawans at the Indo-Pak border, the spokesperson of the border guarding force has said on Thursday. Earlier during the day, he will participate in the 'Shastra Puja' (worshipping of weapons) function of the paramilitary force, the spokesperson said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters on Dashain."
Trinamool Congress also wished everyone on the occasion of Vijayadashami. "Shubho Bijoya," the party posted on Twitter.
While addressing the party’s annual Dussehra gathering in Shivaji Park, central Mumbai, on Thursday, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray declared his intention to visit Ayodhya next month and belittled the BJP for not building a Ram temple there, despite its promise to do so. “I will go to Ayodhya on November 25 and ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. You keep touring the world but you haven’t visited Ayodhya once in the past four years. If you are not going to build a Ram temple there, then concede that it was only election jumla. We will then build it along with the Hindus,” Uddhav said while addressing the party’s annual Dussehra gathering in Shivaji Park, central Mumbai, on Thursday. “If you are not able to build a Ram temple, then there is a problem with the DNA of the NDA,” he said. Read full story here.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers in Gorakhnath temple today.
On Thursday, during his Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the government to bring in a law for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, and urged the Supreme Court, where hearing on the title suits are to resume later this month, to expedite its decision. Bhagwat said: “The place of Janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place. There is an obvious gameplan of a few elements to stall the judgment by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process. It is in nobody’s interest to test the patience of the society without any reason.” Read full story here.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi passed on his wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami. "Vijayadashami greetings to everyone," he said.
To ease vehicle movement, the Delhi Traffic Police lists out the areas where Dussehra celebrations will take place.
