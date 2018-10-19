Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: President Kovind, PM Modi to witness Ravan Dahan at Ramlila Maidan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former PM Manmohan Singh celebrated Dussehra at Red Fort in New Delhi last year. (Express file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former PM Manmohan Singh celebrated Dussehra at Red Fort in New Delhi last year. (Express file photo)

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering and set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran ablaze at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. The burning of the giant effigies since 1924 at one of the city’s most high-profile Ramleela events at the grounds opposite the historic Red Fort signifies the triumph of good over evil. PM Modi will share the stage with President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders.

Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. In the northern and southern states, it is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. While in eastern and northeastern states of India, it commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king, and also marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations. Many people conclude the celebrations by taking part in processions to a river or seaside to participate in idol immersion. They chant slogans and bid an emotional farewell to the goddess and seek her blessings.