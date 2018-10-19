Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: President Kovind, PM Modi to witness Ravan Dahan at Ramlila Maidan today
Live now

Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: President Kovind, PM Modi to witness Ravan Dahan at Ramlila Maidan today

Dussehra 2018 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the stage with President Ram Nath Kovind at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2018 10:33:42 am
Dussehra, Dussehra 2018, Dussehra Event, Narendra Modi, Modi, PM narendra Modi, Dussehra Event, dussehra ramlila ground, dussehra ramlila ground delhi, dussehra delhi ramlila ground, dussehra celebration Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former PM Manmohan Singh celebrated Dussehra at Red Fort in New Delhi last year. (Express file photo)

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering and set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran ablaze at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. The burning of the giant effigies since 1924 at one of the city’s most high-profile Ramleela events at the grounds opposite the historic Red Fort signifies the triumph of good over evil. PM Modi will share the stage with President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders.

Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. In the northern and southern states, it is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. While in eastern and northeastern states of India, it commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king, and also marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations. Many people conclude the celebrations by taking part in processions to a river or seaside to participate in idol immersion. They chant slogans and bid an emotional farewell to the goddess and seek her blessings.

Live Blog

PM Modi will address a gathering at Ramlila Maidan on the occasion of Dussehra today. Follow latest updates here.

10:33 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Greetings to everyone on Vijayadashami, tweets Rajnath Singh
10:23 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Rajnath to celebrate Dussehra with BSF jawans at Indo-Pak border

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to celebrate Dussehra with BSF jawans at the Indo-Pak border, the spokesperson of the border guarding force has said on Thursday. Earlier during the day, he will participate in the 'Shastra Puja' (worshipping of weapons) function of the paramilitary force, the spokesperson said.

10:16 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Heartiest greetings on Dashain, tweets Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters on Dashain."

10:08 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Shubho Bijoya: TMC

Trinamool Congress also wished everyone on the occasion of Vijayadashami. "Shubho Bijoya," the party posted on Twitter.

10:03 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Will visit Ayodhya on November 25, ask PM why Ram temple not built yet: Uddhav

While addressing the party’s annual Dussehra gathering in Shivaji Park, central Mumbai, on Thursday, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray declared his intention to visit Ayodhya next month and belittled the BJP for not building a Ram temple there, despite its promise to do so. “I will go to Ayodhya on November 25 and ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. You keep touring the world but you haven’t visited Ayodhya once in the past four years. If you are not going to build a Ram temple there, then concede that it was only election jumla. We will then build it along with the Hindus,” Uddhav said while addressing the party’s annual Dussehra gathering in Shivaji Park, central Mumbai, on Thursday. “If you are not able to build a Ram temple, then there is a problem with the DNA of the NDA,” he said. Read full story here

09:54 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers in Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers in Gorakhnath temple today.

09:44 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Vijayadashami address in Nagpur: In poll year, RSS chief asks govt to bring in law for Ram temple

On Thursday, during his Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the government to bring in a law for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, and urged the Supreme Court, where hearing on the title suits are to resume later this month, to expedite its decision. Bhagwat said: “The place of Janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place. There is an obvious gameplan of a few elements to stall the judgment by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process. It is in nobody’s interest to test the patience of the society without any reason.” Read full story here

09:32 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
May the message of victory of good over evil bring peace: Randeep Surjewala
09:20 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Amit Shah wishes everyone on Vijayadashami
09:15 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
May Dussehra festivities bring happiness everywhere: Arun Jaitley
09:13 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Rahul Gandhi passes on his wishes on the occasion of Dussehra
09:03 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
PM Modi greets everyone on Vijayadashami

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi passed on his wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami. "Vijayadashami greetings to everyone," he said.

08:49 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Delhi Police prepares plan to tackle traffic

To ease vehicle movement, the Delhi Traffic Police lists out the areas where Dussehra celebrations will take place.

08:44 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
PM Modi to attend Dussehra event at Ramlila Maidan

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering and set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran ablaze at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital this evening. PM Modi will share the stage with President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

India celebrates the victory of good over evil on Dussehra. (PTI file photo) India celebrates the victory of good over evil on Dussehra. (PTI file photo)

Dussehra in a way also marks the onset of preparations for the festival of lights – Diwali, which falls twenty days after the festival. As part of Dussehra celebrations, huge and colourful effigies of Ravana, most times along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran, are burnt in large huge open grounds. This is done to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over the Ravana, who abducted his wife Sita.

Both the festivals – Dashami and Dusshera, even if they follow different rituals, ultimately convey the same message – the victory of good over evil. Celebrations also include organising the famed and popular Ramlila performances which involve people enacting the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through short plays, songs, and dance drama. In cities like Varanasi however, the entire life of Ram is acted out by artists every evening for an entire month. The famous Ramlila of Ramnagar is organised, which spans over 31 days, and is recognised as an intangible cultural heritage of India by UNESCO.

Dussehra is celebrated with much fervour and excitement in the northern states of Varanasi, Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Madhubani, Almora and other cities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd